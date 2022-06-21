Advertisement

Officials: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor...
The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, a Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when its landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters’ chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
The controversy comes nearly one week before the Illinois Primary elections.
Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign

Latest News

This new stop allows west-side locals easier access to their closest Walmart
RMTD adds new stop to riverside Walmart
State police say aggressive behavior behind the wheel puts drivers at risk of a crash or an...
ISP warn drivers on the dangers of road rage
A New York artist is on display at Klehm Arboretum and Botanical Gardens until September 11.
Klehm Arboretum hosts fun way to connect with nature
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation