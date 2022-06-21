Klehm Arboretum hosts fun way to connect with nature

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An award-winning, family friendly exhibition made from simple toy blocks is now on display for public viewing at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden in Rockford.

New York artist, Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects made with lego bricks explores the balance of ecosystems and the human relationship with nature.

The beautiful display features 15 sculptures throughout the grounds and gardens of Klehm.

Each sculpture depicts important topics that Kenney holds dear; protecting an animals’ habitat, planting a garden and more, showing that everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance.

The public is invited to explore the exhibit daily to the public from 9 to 7 p.m. from now through September 11. Daily admission rates are $8 for adults, $5 for children and seniors, and children ages 3 and under are free.

More information about Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks can be found on Klehm’s website: www.klehm.org/nature-connects

