Advertisement

Klehm Arboretum hosts fun way to connect with nature

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An award-winning, family friendly exhibition made from simple toy blocks is now on display for public viewing at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden in Rockford.

New York artist, Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects made with lego bricks explores the balance of ecosystems and the human relationship with nature.

The beautiful display features 15 sculptures throughout the grounds and gardens of Klehm.

Each sculpture depicts important topics that Kenney holds dear; protecting an animals’ habitat, planting a garden and more, showing that everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance.

The public is invited to explore the exhibit daily to the public from 9 to 7 p.m. from now through September 11. Daily admission rates are $8 for adults, $5 for children and seniors, and children ages 3 and under are free.

More information about Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks can be found on Klehm’s website: www.klehm.org/nature-connects

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
The controversy comes nearly one week before the Illinois Primary elections.
Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign

Latest News

This new stop allows west-side locals easier access to their closest Walmart
RMTD adds new stop to riverside Walmart
State police say aggressive behavior behind the wheel puts drivers at risk of a crash or an...
ISP warn drivers on the dangers of road rage
If you think it's hot outside, it's even more dangerously hot inside a vehicle. Please, look...
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 6/21/2022
Hiking trails are one place ticks are frequently found
Protecting yourself from Lyme Disease