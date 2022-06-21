Advertisement

Kids under age 3 eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Winnebago Co.

Kids under age 3 can now get vaccinated for COVID-19 by their pediatrician.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that the Centers for Disease Control has approved coronavirus vaccines for ages 5 and under, local healthcare providers are on deck for vaccination appointments for little ones.

“Our health system partners are going to be doing pediatric vaccination,” says Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator for the Winnebago County Health Department. “Children are often getting other needed vaccines at the same time. So, this is an opportunity to provide all those vaccinations at one visit.”

Martell adds that pharmacists and other health system partners that administered vaccines to adults are restricted to administering vaccines to ages 3 and above.

She says that vaccine orders were placed last week in Winnebago County and will be available sometime between Tuesday and Friday depending on the healthcare provider.

