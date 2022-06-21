Advertisement

June 21 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 21 birthdays

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
One dead, one injured in Amboy shooting
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
A mans entire source of income, and business, stolen from him.
$40K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Rockford storage unit
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
2016 Polaris Ranger
Lena woman cited after crashing UTV with five children onboard

Latest News

Campaign signatures called into question
Campaign signatures called into question
Two community members hug at vigil for 23-year-old shot to death
Freeport community gathers to remember 23-year-old shot to death
Vigil remembering 23-year-old shot to death
Vigil remembering 23-year-old shot to death
COVID took away the beloved Polish fest but years later it's back again.
Rockford’s St. Stanislaus church Polish festival returns after two years