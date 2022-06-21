ISP warn drivers on the dangers of road rage

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police say 35% of highway shootings in the Chicago area so far in 2022 initiate from road rage, a 23% increase from all of 2021.

State police say aggressive behavior behind the wheel puts drivers at risk of a crash or an expressway shooting. Earlier this month one victim driving on I-90 had a shot fired through their window, and the driver admitted to ISP it was because of road rage. A victim of another road rage incident had 20 bullet holes in their vehicle.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen an increase in reported road rage incidents escalating into violence,” says ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “As we head into summer, high temperatures can lead to hot tempers and people losing their cool, even the dangerous or deadly use of firearms. Getting ahead or getting even with another driver is not worth the risk of a deadly crash or violence. Keep calm and stay alive.”

Warning signs of road rage include tailgating, cutting off other vehicles, improper lane changes, distracted driving and speeding. Victims who are part of a road rage incident or followed by an aggressive driver should ignore the driver, get to a safe space and call 9-1-1. State troopers say road rage isn’t worth the risk so drivers can get even with another driver.

“We’re all just trying to get from point A to point B, we should be doing it as safely as we can. Inadvertently there are things that will upset that travel. If we take a step back and cool our heads maybe we can eliminate some of that violence,” says District Chicago Commander Captain David Keltner.

