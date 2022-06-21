Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly a week from the Illinois Primary Election, controversy over one candidate’s petition is coming to a head.

Multiple signatures are in question on GOP candidate Eli Nicolosi’s petition for candidacy. The signatures in question come from the Cedarhurst Senior Living Center on Crimson Ridge Road in Rockford.

Both 35th district incumbent Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) and primary challenger Nicolosi had signatures collected from the nursing home, according to the State Board of Elections. Several of the names are the same, but the signatures clearly aren’t.

A former longtime employee who wants to remain anonymous says he sat in on a meeting between a Rockford police officer and the center’s executive director, Dawn Powell.

23 News obtained a redacted copy of the police report submitted by Cedarhurst and several residents, claiming aggravated identity theft against a person 60-years or older. It lists one man and one woman as suspects.

Powell released a statement to 23 News saying in part, “We were very recently told of the investigation so we are doing everything we can to be of help and not impede the investigation in any way.”

States Attorney J Hanley confirmed this incident is currently under investigation by his office and at this time, the complaint itself and allegations do not directly implicate Nicolosi, but rather people associated with his campaign.

Nicolosi was contacted for comment, and replied

When someone has been in office for 30 years they will do anything and say anything to get re-elected. I expected a tough fight, but I did not expect the very personal and vicious nature of his attacks. Those attacks triggered an official condemnation of Senator Syverson by the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee. The WCRCC members rarely do this, but they were appalled by the personal attacks and dirty campaigning of those involved.

Hanley says his office treats all allegations with some level of haste, but the timing of the election has no bearing on the investigative process.

Both Syverson and Nicolosi’s statements of candidacy are attached to this article below, including their respective signature submissions.

The Cedarhurst signatures are on sheet number 4 and page 6 and 7 of the below petition. For Nicolosi, the Cedarhurst signatures are on sheet number 6 and page numbers 7-9.

The controversy comes just one month after Nicolosi was asked to step down from his chairperson position with the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee in a letter. Signed by several GOP and city leaders, the letter claimed public allegations that Nicolosi verbally abused his wife cast an “unfavorable light” over the WCRCC and change was needed in the best interest of the committee.

Nicolosi responded to the letter in an open forum, asking those who signed it to publicly debate political issues rather than criticize his personal life. Nicolosi named term limits as one of the political issues that should be on the debate table instead of his marriage.

As of June 14, the WCRCC voted to condemn the resignation letter, saying it was out of Robert’s Rule of Parliamentary Order. A copy of the resolution is available below.

WCRCC Chairperson Eli Nicolosi responded to a previous request of his resignation by bringing it before the central committee. (Obtained by 23 News)

Winnebago County Republican Central Committee (Obtained by 23 News)

Cont'd. (Obtained by 23 News)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.