Advertisement

‘The impossible’: Ukraine’s secret, deadly rescue missions

FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of clandestine, against-the-odds helicopter missions to reach besieged soldiers are being celebrated in Ukraine as one of the riskiest, most heroic feats of military derring-do in the four-month war against Russia.

The flights delivered supplies and evacuated wounded during the last-ditch defense of the Azovstal steel mill.

It was surrounded by Russian forces in the brutalized city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. Ukraine’s president first spoke of the sometimes deadly helicopter resupply missions only after Azovstal’s defenders started surrendering in May.

The Associated Press has found and interviewed some of the wounded who were rescued from the death trap.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2016 Polaris Ranger
Lena woman cited after crashing UTV with five children onboard
Shooting Investigation
One dead, one injured in Amboy shooting
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
A mans entire source of income, and business, stolen from him.
$40K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Rockford storage unit
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol

Latest News

Audio reveals a call from former President Donald Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
AUDIO: Trump calls Raffensperger to discuss 2020 Election votes
Gun violence continues to rock the United States as gun reform talks loom.
Gun violence continues to rock U.S. as gun reform looms
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with the media after voting in Alabama's state primary in...
Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race
Former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, left, and Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen, right,...
Georgia runoffs to decide secretary of state, other nominees