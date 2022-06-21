Floral geometry stamps released in $2 and $5 denominations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIFR) - The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new high-denomination set of stamps on Tuesday that celebrates the mathematical symmetry of flowers.

The $2 and $5 Floral Geometry stamps are designed for packages and large envelopes or other mailings and will be available in sheets for $20 (10 stamps for $2 each or four stamps for $5 each).

A series of overlapping circles, ovals and triangles reflect the symmetry of floral patterns found in nature and were printed with a foil treatment that adds an elegant glimmer, hand-painted then scanned watercolor backgrounds and digitally added white geometric lines and typography.

