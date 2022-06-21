Advertisement

Floral geometry stamps released in $2 and $5 denominations

U.S. Post Office unveils new stamps in $2 and $5 denominations.
U.S. Post Office unveils new stamps in $2 and $5 denominations.(U.S. Postal Service)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIFR) - The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new high-denomination set of stamps on Tuesday that celebrates the mathematical symmetry of flowers.

The $2 and $5 Floral Geometry stamps are designed for packages and large envelopes or other mailings and will be available in sheets for $20 (10 stamps for $2 each or four stamps for $5 each).

A series of overlapping circles, ovals and triangles reflect the symmetry of floral patterns found in nature and were printed with a foil treatment that adds an elegant glimmer, hand-painted then scanned watercolor backgrounds and digitally added white geometric lines and typography.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
One dead, one injured in Amboy shooting
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
The controversy comes nearly one week before the Illinois Primary elections.
Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign

Latest News

The Supreme Court ruled that a Maine tuition program cannot exclude religious private schools.
Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid
Archaeologists discover historic shipwreck on Oregon coast.
LOOK: Pieces of historic shipwreck discovered on west coast
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
Stephen T. Colbert is seen Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles in this file photo. The...
Stephen Colbert says ‘Late Show’ staffers arrested at Capitol guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry’