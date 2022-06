ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 90′s and a heat index around 105 degrees. Heat Advisories begin at noon and extend until 7 PM. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight 8 PM to 11 PM. Upper 80′s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine as humidity levels drop for the rest of the week.

