FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisories issued as summer arrives Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a positively gorgeous, if not downright perfect weekend, the heat has returned full throttle as a new workweek begins.

Monday’s 95° reading at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport marks the 10th time already in 2022 that temperatures have reached or eclipsed the 90° mark, an amazing accomplishment considering we haven’t officially reached summer! That does occur, however, at 4:14 Tuesday morning, and right on cue, some even more intense heat is on the way.

Bright sunshine, which has been nothing short of omnipresent for the past several days, will dominate yet again Tuesday.

Coming off of warmer morning lows in the 70s, we won’t have much trouble getting past Monday’s lower to middle 90s. Current projections suggest middle to upper 90s are a good bet, with one or two spots quite possibly reaching 100°, a plausible scenario given today’s 101° high in Minneapolis-St. Paul. What’s more, humidity will be on the rise as the day goes on, meaning triple digit heat indices are all but certain for several hours in the afternoon. With all of this mentioned, the National Weather Service has declared a Heat Advisory for Tuesday between the hours of Noon and 7:00pm. For those scoring at home, the record high temperature for June 21 is 100°. Our current forecast calls for a high of 99° at RFD.

Attention then turns to an approaching cool front to the northwest come dinnertime or in the hours shortly thereafter. Current modeling projects widely scattered thunderstorm development just to our northwest late in the afternoon Tuesday, suggesting an arrival here somewhere between 5:00 and 8:00pm. At this stage in the game, it’s far from certain the extent of the local impact here, as many of us will escape with little, if any rainfall. Those who do see a few thunderstorms in the evening hours could see them pack quite a punch, though, given the intense heat and humidity in place. For the time being, the Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms here Tuesday evening, with large hail and gusty winds our main threat. Storms should be long gone by the time the midnight hour rolls around.

Temperatures behind the front aren’t to be a whole lot cooler Wednesday, as another day of wall-to-wall sunshine is on the docket. A northwesterly wind, though, should bring humidity levels down into much more comfortable territory.

