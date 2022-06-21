Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisories issued as summer arrives Tuesday

100° temperatures not out of the question
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a positively gorgeous, if not downright perfect weekend, the heat has returned full throttle as a new workweek begins.

Monday’s 95° reading at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport marks the 10th time already in 2022 that temperatures have reached or eclipsed the 90° mark, an amazing accomplishment considering we haven’t officially reached summer! That does occur, however, at 4:14 Tuesday morning, and right on cue, some even more intense heat is on the way.

We've put together 10 days of 90°+ heat already this year, and summer hasn't even officially...
We've put together 10 days of 90°+ heat already this year, and summer hasn't even officially arrived. It does at 4:14 Tuesday morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine, which has been nothing short of omnipresent for the past several days, will dominate yet again Tuesday.

Bright sunshine will again dominate from start to finish on Tuesday.
Bright sunshine will again dominate from start to finish on Tuesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Coming off of warmer morning lows in the 70s, we won’t have much trouble getting past Monday’s lower to middle 90s. Current projections suggest middle to upper 90s are a good bet, with one or two spots quite possibly reaching 100°, a plausible scenario given today’s 101° high in Minneapolis-St. Paul. What’s more, humidity will be on the rise as the day goes on, meaning triple digit heat indices are all but certain for several hours in the afternoon. With all of this mentioned, the National Weather Service has declared a Heat Advisory for Tuesday between the hours of Noon and 7:00pm. For those scoring at home, the record high temperature for June 21 is 100°. Our current forecast calls for a high of 99° at RFD.

Temperatures may not drop much below 70° Monday night, if at all.
Temperatures may not drop much below 70° Monday night, if at all.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures will be well into the 90s by early afternoon, with heat indices nearing or even...
Temperatures will be well into the 90s by early afternoon, with heat indices nearing or even reaching triple digits.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Heat index values in excess of 100° are to be expected for most of Tuesday afternoon.
Heat index values in excess of 100° are to be expected for most of Tuesday afternoon.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention then turns to an approaching cool front to the northwest come dinnertime or in the hours shortly thereafter. Current modeling projects widely scattered thunderstorm development just to our northwest late in the afternoon Tuesday, suggesting an arrival here somewhere between 5:00 and 8:00pm. At this stage in the game, it’s far from certain the extent of the local impact here, as many of us will escape with little, if any rainfall. Those who do see a few thunderstorms in the evening hours could see them pack quite a punch, though, given the intense heat and humidity in place. For the time being, the Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms here Tuesday evening, with large hail and gusty winds our main threat. Storms should be long gone by the time the midnight hour rolls around.

A line of showers and t-storms will likely fire just to our northwest around dinnertime Tuesday.
A line of showers and t-storms will likely fire just to our northwest around dinnertime Tuesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Showers and storms will be widely scattered, but potentially active Tuesday evening.
Showers and storms will be widely scattered, but potentially active Tuesday evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Showers and storms are likely to be weakening as they drift southward Tuesday evening.
Showers and storms are likely to be weakening as they drift southward Tuesday evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
The area's under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday evening.
The area's under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
If there's to be any severe weather Tuesday evening, it would come in the form of gusty winds...
If there's to be any severe weather Tuesday evening, it would come in the form of gusty winds and hail.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures behind the front aren’t to be a whole lot cooler Wednesday, as another day of wall-to-wall sunshine is on the docket. A northwesterly wind, though, should bring humidity levels down into much more comfortable territory.

Sunshine will again dominate Wednesday, and we'll remain quite warm. However, northwesterly...
Sunshine will again dominate Wednesday, and we'll remain quite warm. However, northwesterly winds will keep things much less humid.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
We'll still be very warm on Wednesday, though not nearly as humid.
We'll still be very warm on Wednesday, though not nearly as humid.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2016 Polaris Ranger
Lena woman cited after crashing UTV with five children onboard
Shooting Investigation
One dead, one injured in Amboy shooting
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
A mans entire source of income, and business, stolen from him.
$40K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Rockford storage unit
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber

Latest News

Heat & Humidity Are Back
Heat & Humidity Are Back
Temperatures will head into the 90s on Monday, but humidity will be very much in check.
Heat to rebuild into the area, humidity to follow
Turning hot and humid again
Winning pattern continues with brief humid following, drought becoming a concern
No more "air you can wear" as dew points will be comfortable in the 50s through the weekend.
Winning weekend ahead before we ramp up the heat again