Advertisement

14-year-old loses hand playing with fireworks, officials say

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks...
The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves after 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with them.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) – Fire officials in Seattle are encouraging the public to leave fireworks to professionals after responding to an accident Monday night.

A 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with fireworks, according to the South King Fire Department.

A 10-year-old with him also suffered injuries, but it’s not clear what those injuries are.

“Our hearts go out to both boys as they work through the next phase in their lives,” the fire department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
One dead, one injured in Amboy shooting
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
A mans entire source of income, and business, stolen from him.
$40K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Rockford storage unit
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
2016 Polaris Ranger
Lena woman cited after crashing UTV with five children onboard

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement
A teen sister is accused of killing her brother in a stabbing.
Ohio teen allegedly stabs brother to death
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Kellogg to split into 3 companies
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment