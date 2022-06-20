Advertisement

Slow-No-Wake Zones restrictions placed along the Rock River

(WDBJ)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Officials are placing slow-no-wake restrictions on two parts of the Rock River after their water levels surpassed height requirements.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning boaters to slow down to make sure they leave no wake on Rock River between the Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong. Deputies will be placing slow-no-wake signs along the public access points between the Indianford Dam and Dallman’s Landing on Lake Koshkonong.

The slow-no-wake restriction is placed between the dam and lake when water levels exceed 8 feet. Sheriff Troy Knudson stated that according to the US Geological Survey Gauge, the water level for Lake Koshkonong is 8.10 feet.

Rock County Sheriff’s also placed a restriction for the Rock River in Afton. County ordinance requires the slow-no-wake restriction when the water levels exceed 6.50 feet and currently, the levels are 6.61 feet. This restriction will be placed from the W B R Townline Road Bridge to the Indianford Dam.

Slow-No-Wake Zone declared on Rock River, on June, 2022.
Slow-No-Wake Zone declared on Rock River, on June, 2022.(Rock County Sheriff's Office)

