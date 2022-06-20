One dead, one injured in Amboy shooting

AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Amboy man is dead Monday and a 19-year-old woman is being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Amboy.

Lee County Sheriff’s found Garrett R. Hicks, 21, dead from an apparent gunshot wound just before 9 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the scene after a neighbor called for help in the area of E. Kellen Drive.

A woman, 19-year-old Emma Hicks, was also at the scene with an apparent injury. She was first taken to KSB hospital in Dixon before being transferred to OSF in Rockford.

The sheriff’s office says the Lee County Coroner’s office is investigating Garrett’s death.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.