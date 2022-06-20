Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death

AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - A deadly fight Monday morning left a 21-year-old man dead from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound. His 19-year-old wife was also injured during the incident

Preliminary investigation showed that an altercation between Garrett R. Hicks, 21 and Emma Hicks, 19, lead to Garrett’s death and Emma’s injury.

Lee County Sheriff’s found Garrett dead just before 9 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the scene after a neighbor called for help in the area of E. Kellen Drive.

A woman, 19-year-old Emma Hicks, was also at the scene with an apparent injury. She was first taken to KSB hospital in Dixon before being transferred to OSF in Rockford.

The sheriff’s office says the Lee County Coroner’s office is investigating Garrett’s death.

