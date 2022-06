ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle 90′s. Heat index will push close to 100 degrees. Sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the upper 90′s and a heat index at 105 degrees. A tad cooler on Wednesday with humidity dropping. Next chance at rain is Tuesday night and Saturday.

