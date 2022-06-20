Advertisement

Fire protection districts take to polling places for support

Two referendums on the June 28 ballot could help first responders on the job.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE (WIFR) - Local fire districts turn to their constituents for funds. Both North Park Fire Protection District and Northwest Fire Protection District have referendums on the ballot for June 28.

North Park currently operates out of three locations, but wants to shrink to one, claiming the stations are severely outdated and too far away from the people they serve. The cost of building one centralized location could cost taxpayers in the district $35 to $70 more per year.

“The buildings- they’re old. They’re falling apart; they’re not sized appropriately for current fire apparatus in our operations,” said North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom.

Hallstrom says even though residents will pay more, it will be worth it in the long run.

“Long term there’ll be savings realized. A newer building is much more efficient to operate. When we consolidate these buildings our need for duplicate equipment reduces,” he told 23 News.

Northwest Fire District also has a referendum on the ballot for an improved rescue tax. This will improve the overall quality of equipment at their stations.

“It can involve anything from radios to extrication equipment for car accidents,” said Northwest Chief Jerry Caskey.

The district is asking its residents to pay about 9 cents more per day. Caskey thinks this is imperative as technology has changed so much over the years.

“I mean if you look at cars and the technology they’re putting into cars now. The equipment that is needed to successfully do an extraction is changing rapidly because cars are being made out of stronger steel,” Caskey said.

Both referendums will be voted on during election day on Tuesday June 28.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2016 Polaris Ranger
Lena woman cited after crashing UTV with five children onboard
Shooting Investigation
One dead, one injured in Amboy shooting
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
A mans entire source of income, and business, stolen from him.
$40K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Rockford storage unit
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber

Latest News

COVID took away the beloved Polish fest but years later it's back again.
Rockford’s St. Stanislaus church Polish festival returns after two years
A dome of hot air is rapidly expanding eastward, and will be overhead through Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 6/20/2022
The pandemic may have taken the fest away for two years but the Stanislaus church is bringing...
Rockford's St. Stanislaus polish fest returns
Both referendums will be on the June 28 ballot
Fire Protection Districts look for money from its constituents