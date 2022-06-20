‘Dirty Dancing in Concert’ celebrates 35 years with live band, screening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Have the time of your life this fall at the Coronado Performing Arts Center with the hit movie “Dirty Dancing” like you’ve never seen before!

The digitally remastered film shows Sunday, November 13 alongside a full band and vocalists performing in sync with the film followed by an encore after party that promises your favorite “Dirty Dancing” songs.

It’s a chance to relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic!

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24 on Ticketmaster.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center and by phone at 815-968-5222.

“Dirty Dancing in Concert’s” 35-city run is just one of many live-to-film concerts touring internationally based on Lionsgate properties, including “La La Land” in Concert, with more than 125 performances in 25 countries to date.

Opening in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the film, fans will have a new way to immerse themselves in the world of Dirty Dancing while celebrating the classic they know and love. For a list of cities and ticketing information, please visit www.dirtydancinginconcert.com.

