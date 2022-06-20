Damages reach $40K in Rockford garage fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Strong winds and extreme heat fueled a backyard fire on Monday that quickly escalated.

Rockford Fire Department received the call around 3:30 p.m. for an emergency in the 1000 block of Island Ave. The fire spread by fence to a neighbor’s detached two-car garage next door causing $40,000 worth of damage.

Firefighters stretched two hose lines to contain and extinguish the blaze. No vehicles were in the garage at the time, but both homes were occupied when the fire started.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Preliminary reports say the fire appears to be accidental. Multiple crews stayed on scene to help with overhaul of burnt material.

