$40K worth of lawn equipment stolen from storage unit

“Makes you feel ill. You feel violated,” said “Tim.”
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Their families devastated. $40,000 worth of equipment is no drop in the bucket,” said “Tim.”

The man who had his friend’s equipment stolen from his storage unit wanted to remain anonymous, but for the purpose of this story we will refer to him as “Tim.”

Tools needed to keep a small business going were gone in the blink of an eye. Tim was helping his friend store much needed lawn equipment on his trail in the U-Store-It unit on N Main. Security camera footage from the early morning hours of June 9th, shows someone hooking the trailer up to a Chevy Silverado and driving away.

“People like to drive around and watch landscapers, and even when they’re on jobs, if they’re out working on that job they’ll run up to the truck. Take what they can, and just dart down the road,” said “Tim.”

Amon the items stolen: trimmers, blowers, and a mower.

“Makes you feel ill. You feel violated,” said “Tim.”

A couple days ago a friend sent “Tim” cellphone video of what appears to be the same truck captured in the security footage headed to the Dollar General. Tim’s hoping a match of the license plater numbers can lead his friend to the thief.

“It’s so hard to prove things. That’s why this time I’m glad we got everything on camera, we’ve got a plate number and we also have a name. We’re going to kind of see if the police will take it from there,” said “Tim.”

Tim’s friend believes the thieves probably plan on stripping the equipment down to sell as scrap metal. He says even if you leave your equipment for a minute, that may be seconds too long.

“Even when you’re on the job, just keep it locked up. Take off what you can, lock it up, go do the job, come back and unlock it. Really it’s the only thing you can do,” said “Tim.”

“Tim” is asking citizens to keep an eye out if they see anything, or anyone, suspicious including the Chevy truck.

