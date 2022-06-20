Advertisement

23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument

Investigators say the shooter was known to the victim.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT , Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old Freeport man died Sunday night at FHN after being shot, according to police.

Freeport police were contacted around 10 p.m. Sunday by FHN personnel after the victim, Daquaveon Jackson, had been taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Jackson later died at the hospital.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the area of North Greenfield Drive. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, and the shooter was known by the victim.

The Freeport Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with this investigation. The incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or tips can be submitted through Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-TIPSNOW, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com. Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2016 Polaris Ranger
Lena woman cited after crashing UTV with five children onboard
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Flags to be flown half-staff on Juneteenth National Freedom Day
A Genoa mother says her first experience with GoFundMe will be her last, after she says her...
Mother warns of GoFundMe dangers after nearly losing $1,000
The city of Rockford will take bids for seawall repairs starting next week to help with the...
Floating docks one of several upgrades coming to Davis Park

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
A thief breaks into a storage unit and steals thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment.
$40K worth of lawn equipment stolen
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews dupe consumers, hurt businesses