23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument

FREEPORT , Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old Freeport man died Sunday night at FHN after being shot, according to police.

Freeport police were contacted around 10 p.m. Sunday by FHN personnel after the victim, Daquaveon Jackson, had been taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Jackson later died at the hospital.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the area of North Greenfield Drive. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, and the shooter was known by the victim.

The Freeport Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with this investigation. The incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or tips can be submitted through Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-TIPSNOW, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com. Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

