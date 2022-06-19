Advertisement

U.S. Cellular works with Noah’s Ark to help pets find their forever homes

U.S. Cellular paid the $20 deposit for every animal big and small, plus they paid for a small bag of food to get you started.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With help from U.S. Cellular, adoption fees were discounted Saturday over at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in hopes of clearing out the crowded shelter.

U.S. Cellular paid the $20 deposit for every animal big and small, plus they paid for a small bag of food to get you started.

Several cats and dogs found their forever home Saturday afternoon and organizers say it feels great to give back to the community.

People could even get a picture taken of their new best friend.

“U.S. Cellular is a company that really cares about getting involved in the community so any chance we have to enrich the lives of others, we like to take advantage of and this was a perfect option for us to do so we’re making it a little bit more cost effective for people to get four legged friends a home today,” said Jonathan Dano, U.S. Cellular sales manager.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley McBryde cancels Old Settlers Days performance in Rockton
A Genoa mother says her first experience with GoFundMe will be her last, after she says her...
Mother warns of GoFundMe dangers after nearly losing $1,000
Fatal crash
Holcomb teen dead after crash in Machesney Park
Hundreds of fans at the first day of the Old Settlers Days Festival
Old Settlers Days Festival is back in Rockton
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe

Latest News

Midsommar festival is back in Rockford celebrating Swedish-American culture and history.
Midsommar festival back in Rockford for a five decades long tradition
Kendel Sherman Foundation brings asthma awareness and resources to the Stateline.
Kendel Sherman Foundation brings asthma awareness, resources to Stateline
Bessie's Diner hosts all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with trips up in a plane.
Bessie’s Diner offers pancake breakfast with trips up in a plane at Southwest Regional Airport
Businesses from all over come to Rockford for a small business summer event.
Businesses travel from far and wide for Rockford summer business event