U.S. Cellular works with Noah’s Ark to help pets find their forever homes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With help from U.S. Cellular, adoption fees were discounted Saturday over at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in hopes of clearing out the crowded shelter.

U.S. Cellular paid the $20 deposit for every animal big and small, plus they paid for a small bag of food to get you started.

Several cats and dogs found their forever home Saturday afternoon and organizers say it feels great to give back to the community.

People could even get a picture taken of their new best friend.

“U.S. Cellular is a company that really cares about getting involved in the community so any chance we have to enrich the lives of others, we like to take advantage of and this was a perfect option for us to do so we’re making it a little bit more cost effective for people to get four legged friends a home today,” said Jonathan Dano, U.S. Cellular sales manager.

