Rockford Speedway honors passing of ‘matriarch’ Jody Deery

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday was the first night of racing at the Rockford Speedway since the passing of Jody Deery. The speedway held a moment of silence to honor its matriarch.

Jody’s son David is the track manager. He says once they opened the pit area, drivers would come up to him and the staff and offer their condolences. He knows its tough, but believes his mom would be upset if they didn’t continue to race.

David says they’ve received calls and emails from all over. He says her impact reaches even further outside the Stateline area than they knew.

“It’s very comforting. She (Jody) had a great personality, people loved her,” said Deery. “They actually considered her (their) mother because she cared so much about people. All our employees, all our race fans, all our competitors throughout the years have called her mom. It’s a tough night.”

Visitation is set for Wednesday at Fitzgerald Funeral Home from 4-7:00 p.m. and Thursday at St. James Catholic Church from 9:30-10:45 a.m. The speedway will take Jody around the track for one last lap folllowing Thursday’s visitation.

