Rivets wrap up homestand with sweep of Rockers

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After going down 2-0, the Rivets battled back, scoring six runs in the final four innings to finish off the sweep of Green Bay with a 6-2 win.

Ben Brantley got it done at the dish, going 2-4 with two RBI. The bullpen locked it down as four pitchers combined to give up just three hits in five innings of relief.

Rockford now heads out on a five-day road trip starting Sunday against the Wisconsin Rapids.

