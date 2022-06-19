Advertisement

Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.(Garrett Menichini / Southwest Airlines)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Travelers are facing more misery with airlines canceling thousands of flights this weekend.

FlightAware.com reported at least 769 canceled flights by midday Sunday and nearly 860 Saturday.

The cancellations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.

TSA officers said they screened more than 2,400,000 people nationwide Friday, the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The increase in delays and cancellations comes just days after transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs.

They met to discuss ways to improve performance and operations ahead of another expected surge in travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2016 Polaris Ranger
Lena woman cited after crashing UTV with five children onboard
A Genoa mother says her first experience with GoFundMe will be her last, after she says her...
Mother warns of GoFundMe dangers after nearly losing $1,000
Ashley McBryde cancels Old Settlers Days performance in Rockton
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Wire fraud
Sycamore MorningStar exec. gets 1 year for wire fraud

Latest News

Across the U.S., people are facing scorching heat, soaring prices and snarled travel this...
Holiday weekend woes: Heat, travel, prices
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Burning yacht ‘Elusive’ sinks in river
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
WATCH: Burning yacht 'Elusive' sinks in river
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Memorial candle grx
Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack