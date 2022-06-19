Midsommar festival back in Rockford for a five decades long tradition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year long tradition returns to Rockford, it’s the annual Swedish Midsommar festival allowing the community to embrace summer to its fullest.

Saturday afternoon featured music, food and dancing all while celebrating Swedish culture. This year, the Swedish Historical Society held two back-to-back events for the weekend.

The event honors Swedish Heritage of historic and modern residents of Rockford. It’s the Historical Society’s mission to preserve Swedish-American history and provide educational programs.

“I think we’ve had a pretty good turnout for the first year we obviously have beautiful weather so that always helps but it’s wonderful to see many familiar faces and it’s really exciting because for many, many years, many decades even families have had Midsommar on their calendar so to be able to bring it back this year is really exciting,” said Alix Fox, Swedish Historical Society’s executive director.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.