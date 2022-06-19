Advertisement

Midsommar festival back in Rockford for a five decades long tradition

This year, the Swedish Historical Society held two back-to-back events for the weekend.
Midsommar festival is back in Rockford celebrating Swedish-American culture and history.
Midsommar festival is back in Rockford celebrating Swedish-American culture and history.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year long tradition returns to Rockford, it’s the annual Swedish Midsommar festival allowing the community to embrace summer to its fullest.

Saturday afternoon featured music, food and dancing all while celebrating Swedish culture. This year, the Swedish Historical Society held two back-to-back events for the weekend.

The event honors Swedish Heritage of historic and modern residents of Rockford. It’s the Historical Society’s mission to preserve Swedish-American history and provide educational programs.

“I think we’ve had a pretty good turnout for the first year we obviously have beautiful weather so that always helps but it’s wonderful to see many familiar faces and it’s really exciting because for many, many years, many decades even families have had Midsommar on their calendar so to be able to bring it back this year is really exciting,” said Alix Fox, Swedish Historical Society’s executive director.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley McBryde cancels Old Settlers Days performance in Rockton
A Genoa mother says her first experience with GoFundMe will be her last, after she says her...
Mother warns of GoFundMe dangers after nearly losing $1,000
Fatal crash
Holcomb teen dead after crash in Machesney Park
Hundreds of fans at the first day of the Old Settlers Days Festival
Old Settlers Days Festival is back in Rockton
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe

Latest News

Kendel Sherman Foundation brings asthma awareness and resources to the Stateline.
Kendel Sherman Foundation brings asthma awareness, resources to Stateline
Bessie's Diner hosts all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with trips up in a plane.
Bessie’s Diner offers pancake breakfast with trips up in a plane at Southwest Regional Airport
Businesses from all over come to Rockford for a small business summer event.
Businesses travel from far and wide for Rockford summer business event
U.S. Cellular works with Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Rockford to offer discounted adoptions...
U.S. Cellular works with Noah’s Ark to help pets find their forever homes