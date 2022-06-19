Lena woman charged after crashing ATV with five children onboard

NORA, Ill. (WIFR) - 47-year-old Jessica Lawson of Lena faces charges after she crashed her ATV with five juveniles on board leaving one of them with injuries.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, June 17 when deputies were dispatched to the area of N. Williams Road 1/4 mile south of W. Clinton Street in rural Nora for a traffic accident with injuries. On the scene, deputies learned that Lawson was operating a blue 2016 Polaris Ranger southbound on N. Williams Road.

Five juvenile passengers also from Lena ranging from ages 10-14 were riding in the ATV at the time. Lawson attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway but lost control of the ATV on loose gravel, overcorrected and overturned the ATV on the roadway.

One juvenile female was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. Lawson was charged with Failure to Reduce Speed/Accident and Operating a Non-Highway Vehicle (ATV) on the road.

The incident remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

