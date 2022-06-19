Advertisement

Kendel Sherman Foundation brings asthma awareness, resources to Stateline

The Kendel Sherman Foundation was created in 2016 after the founder’s daughter died of a virus linked to asthma.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One local non-profit organization brings asthma awareness to the Stateline with a community health and safety fair in Loves Park Saturday afternoon.

That’s why the foundation works to educate the community about asthma and resources that are available.

More than 25 other local organizations were also in attendance all with health resources for the community.

“The first thing is just recognizing early signs, education for young adults on how to use an inhaler and how to step in if someone is having an asthma attack and just getting that education on how to respond in case something does happen,” said Jon Jaworowski, Kendel Sherman Foundation Chief Operating Officer.

