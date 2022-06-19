Businesses travel from far and wide for Rockford summer business event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Urban Farm Girl is whipping up some fun to support local and regional small businesses with a small business summer event.

The event brings shops from far and wide but also your favorites from right off of Main street, all coming together.

There was everything from home décor, to clothing, plants and jewelry. One pop-up shop traveled all the way from Rockford, Ohio to showcase its boutique style apparel in the forest city.

“We would love to open a store front in Rockford, Illinois. We think it would be fun to have in Rockford, Illinois and Rockford, Ohio. We’re all friends and we’re all super excited about being here and shopping and bringing a unique experience to customers here in Rockford,” said Betsey Gamble, owner of Betsey’s Boutique Shop.

