Advertisement

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley McBryde cancels Old Settlers Days performance in Rockton
A Genoa mother says her first experience with GoFundMe will be her last, after she says her...
Mother warns of GoFundMe dangers after nearly losing $1,000
Fatal crash
Holcomb teen dead after crash in Machesney Park
Hundreds of fans at the first day of the Old Settlers Days Festival
Old Settlers Days Festival is back in Rockton
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe

Latest News

Midsommar festival is back in Rockford celebrating Swedish-American culture and history.
Midsommar festival back in Rockford for a five decades long tradition
Kendel Sherman Foundation brings asthma awareness and resources to the Stateline.
Kendel Sherman Foundation brings asthma awareness, resources to Stateline
Bessie's Diner hosts all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with trips up in a plane.
Bessie’s Diner offers pancake breakfast with trips up in a plane at Southwest Regional Airport
Businesses from all over come to Rockford for a small business summer event.
Businesses travel from far and wide for Rockford summer business event