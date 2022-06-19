Bessie’s Diner offers pancake breakfast with trips up in a plane at Southwest Regional Airport

JANESVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Over at Southwest Regional Airport in Janesville, people could fly-in or drive-in for its annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

Guests could munch on breakfast while getting up close and personal with new and vintage planes. You could even take to the skies during a discovery flight where people could get a bird’s eye view of the event with help of a certified flight instructor.

Plus, all proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the Caritas Community Resource Center.

“It’s the biggest crowd we’ve seen in a very long time, we pre-sold about 650 tickets last year we only did 700 total and it’s only 10 a.m. and we’ve already seen more than 500,” said Melita Jensen, general manager of Bessie’s Diner.

