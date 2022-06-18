Winning weekend ahead before we ramp up the heat again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the last weekend before summer “officially” begins on Tuesday but the conditions will make it remind you why summer days in the Midwest are unbeatable. We have high-pressure overhead that will keep our conditions quiet and comfortable for now. Things will get hotter and more humid as next week starts.

It’ll be a bit breezy Friday night with a wind that will shift to later come off Lake Michigan. Those northeast winds will gust up to 20 miles per hour but it won’t do much to temperatures as lows will get into the 50s. Take advantage of the free A/C and open those windows!

Old Settler’s Days continues at Settler’s Park in Rockton and the weather will be good for those festivities. In addition, any other outdoor activities or Father’s Day/Juneteenth celebrations will be good. Just be sure to have the sunscreen handy because UV indices will be in the “Very High” category 8-10.

A cold front will push through this evening which will cool temperatures overnight and during the day on Saturday. That day calls for sunshine and comfortable humidity levels with highs in the upper 70s to near 80º. Winds will shift starting Sunday to come out of the south and that will get a bit more moisture in the air but it will still feel comfortable. Highs Sunday in the mid-80s will come with more sun.

Another upper-level ridge will build throughout the weekend and will aid in temperatures jumping again back into the mid-to-upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday. Humidity levels will also creep up with the most-humid day being Tuesday. It’s at that time when heat indices will approach or surpass 100º again.

Towards the middle of next week, a system originating from Canada looks to potentially sweep through the Midwest that could bring some rain chances starting late Tuesday and into Wednesday. These chances remain low at this point but the forecast looks dry otherwise.

Have a great weekend everyone!

