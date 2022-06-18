Rivets get back on track with home win against Green Bay

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After losing three of four to Battle Creek, the Rivets could not wait to face someone else. Rockford took out its frustration on Green Bay, beating the Rockers 9-5 Friday night in Loves Park.

Ricky Castro got the start for Rockford. The Purdue senior went seven innings, giving up just one hit while striking out three.

Leading 1-0 in the fourth, the Rivets broke the game open putting up four runs in the inning. They then score one run in each of the last four innings. Brody Harding went 2-2 from the plate with a pair of walks, an RBI and a run.

The two teams will rematch Saturday night at Rivets Stadium.

