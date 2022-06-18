Advertisement

Mother warns of GoFundMe dangers after nearly losing $1,000

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Most fundraisers start with good intentions, but Andi Davis says she can’t say the same in her experience.

Davis says initially she was thankful for her friend Alicia Seifrid, who set up a GoFundMe to support Davis’ 17-year-old daughter Gabby, who battled a terminal illness. She spent six months in the hospital which started in July 2020.

What seemed to be a kind gesture turned out to be the ultimate betrayal.

“I have never asked for a GoFundMe and she said the funds are coming in let’s just keep it,” says Davis. “We discovered she’d been taking funds as they were coming in, and we went through hell and back to try and get the records from GoFundMe to prove we had to file police reports.”

Davis says Seifrid duped her family out of nearly $1,000 around the time Gabby was in the hospital. That’s when Andi decided to take legal action.

“It’s not all about the money. You know, it’s about the fact that here I am in the middle of COVID by myself laying in a hospital bed with a daughter, who is in a coma and who was on life support,” says Davis.

Gabby ended up passing away from her illness on April 16, 2021. Now Andi hopes to make a change amid her pain.

“Many days spent in bed, tons of therapy sessions, which I’m not ashamed to admit. I just lost a daughter,” says Davis. “There are no laws when it comes to stealing from sick kids or charities. I won’t stop until my last dying breath to seek justice for those that are wronged by donations.”

A grand jury decided to charge and indict Seifrid with fraud, theft and deception, but she refused the plea. Instead, Seifrid is asking for a bench trial, which is scheduled for July 18.

Allstate’s Identity Protections say the most common scams people fall for are texts and phone calls, charities and peer-to-peer payment service scams.

