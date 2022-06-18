Local talent on display in 48th Illinois Shrine Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - High school sports are over, but there are all-star games being played Including in football. Seniors get to put on the pads and wear their school’s helmet one more time in the annual Illinois High School Shrine Game at Tucci Stadium. Team Red defeated Team Blue in a low-scoring game 11-7.

Players were nominated by their high school coach and selected by the Illinois Football Coaches Association. There were a number of athletes from the Rockford area making the trip to Bloomington on Saturday, including a couple of state champions. Marey Roby represented Lena-Winslow for Team Blue while Byron’s Chandler Binkley played for Team Red. Du-Pec’s Hunter Hoffman and Freeport’s Tarrone Jackson donned the red jerseys while Winnebago’s Michael Cunningham played in the blue.

Cunningham did triple-duty for Team Blue. He was the place kicker, punter, and played defensive back. One of his only field goal opportunities came with 5:00 to go in the second quarter. His 46-yard attempt sailed left.

Roby was a useful weapon throughout the game for the blue team. The North Central College commit had a few nice catch and run opportunities.

Hoffman will play his collegiate ball for DIII Central College in Pella, Iowa. The Rivermen QB came up clutch in the final seconds of the first half for Team Red. With nine seconds to go in the quarter, he fired a dart to Carbondale’s Gabe Hilliard. Then, on the final play of the half, connected with Dream Eagle of Mahomet-Seymour for a 21-yard touchdown. The two-point try was good, which would end up being the difference in the ballgame. Hoffman was named offensive MVP for the red team.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.