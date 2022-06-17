West Rock Wake Park hosts contest at Levings Lake in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Weekend events at a gem tucked away in Rockford’s northwest side have people from all over the United States, and even overseas, flocking to the Forest City.

Professional boarders will be taking on the wake at West Rock Wake Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday for a contest called “Space Mob”. The contest highlights riders with two laps to show off their best tricks. There will be different contests for riders of different ages and abilities.

Two lucky participants will be awarded golden tickets to the Valdosta Wake Compound in Georgia for Valdosta Yard Sale, which is considered the most aggressive cable wakeboarding in the world.

Park co-owner, Daniel Jarrett, says it’s an honor to bring such exciting events and recognition to Rockford. The layout of the park and Rockford’s welcoming atmosphere for riders from around the world are part of the reason the attraction was named cable park of the year last year. Recently a pro team chose West Rock as the backdrop for a photo shoot featuring some of the best gear in the business.

If you can’t make it out to Saturday’s competition, there will be a live stream available so be sure and check out the action, live and in person or online.

West rock hosts charity events, contests, camps, and open rides all season long. You can find out more about how to get involved and catch a ride by following them on Facebook.

