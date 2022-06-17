Trio of real estate associations merge, form new alliance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the end of an era for three local real estate groups as they merge to form the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors.

Rockford Area Realtors, the Belvidere Board of Realtors and the Realtors Association of Northwestern Illinois merge into an alliance covering six counties in Northern Illinois (Boone, Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Jo Davies and Carroll) and offering support to realtors from Belvidere to Galena and South Beloit to Oregon.

786 members made up Rockford Area Realtors before the merge. The new alliance increases to 1,144 (1,018 realtors and 126 affiliate members), a 45.5% increase in membership.

“I think it’s extremely exciting that we brought three groups together that are like-minded wonderful members, and each of the three areas that bring great leadership skills, volunteerism, and excitement to having this new force in our community,” says Northwest Illinois Alliance president, Ginger Sreenan.

Leaders say the merger offers several benefits for realtors and homeowners and can provide better quality services. They say this deal could bring in $1.6 billion in economic impact: $1.16 billion coming from sales and $453 million added impact for homes sold in Illinois according to the association.

“It provides greater numbers so that you have greater force in numbers for implementing new programs and efficacy within our community to our legislatures,” says Sreenan.

“It’s going to be so helpful that all of the information is in one multiple listing service versus us having to look in two or three or maybe even four depending on the location that our clients are looking,” says board member Amy Barnes.

The consolidation of services helps realtors connect with homebuyers and home sellers on a personal level. Leaders also hope this alliance gives real estate a stronger voice to legislators in Springfield and Washington D.C.

“It shows them that we’re an integral part of the equation if they want to reach that American dream,” says Sreenan.

The headquarters for the real estate association will become local chapters for the newly formed alliance to make local decisions in each market.

Discussions for the alliance were in talks between the three associations for 30 years.

