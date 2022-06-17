Rock County back to low COVID-19 community levels

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County has deescalated from “high” to “low” COVID-19 community levels this week, with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Rock County Public Health Department.

Residents should continue to take simple precautions in the best interest of public health.

While the coronavirus continues to circulate throughout Wisconsin, Rock County’s community level may change rapidly. The Rock County Public Health Department will alert the public if any prolonged trends arise that could impact hospitals or residents.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the following precautions are still recommended:

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home when you are sick and seek treatment if you are at high risk or experiencing severe illness.

Indoor public settings do not require masking per CDC guidance, but individuals are encouraged to wear them if needed.

Continuing to follow CDC guidance can help protect people who are more at risk for serious illness, and reduce strain on local hospitals.

For more information and Rock County updates, visit the Rock County Public Health Department website, here.

