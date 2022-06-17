Old Settlers Days Festival is back in Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The gates are open at the Old Settlers Day Festival in Rockton, and fans flooded in Thursday night.

“It’s a labor of love, we all pitch in and we make it happen,” said Old Settlers Days Chair Carol Wright.

Wright has been the co-chair for the Old Settlers Days Festival for two years. She says the team of volunteers who put on the festival, work hard to make it the best it can be for fans. But Wright says some unfortunate news hit them, hours before the gate opened.

“Our entertainment for Saturday night which was Ashley McBride is unable to attend,” said Wright.

Wright says McBride canceled several of her other shows, and in her place will be country singer Tyler Rich. While some fans were upset by the news, others say that won’t ruin the fun for them.

“It’s like its own little heaven,” said Volunteer Stacey Taylor. “The community as a whole is pretty unique, the culture and social group here is amazing.”

“We have music, food, drinks all of this is going on and you’re having a good time,” said Wright. “But at the same time, that money is going to a fund to give to other people in need.”

Wright says the Rockton Lions Club is donating all the proceeds from OSD to local organizations in need, like the Rockton Food Pantry and Center for Sight and Sound. She calls it helping yourself with some quality fun, while also helping others.

“It’s not going into anyone’s pocket,” said Wright. “You’re donating to an organization that’s helping others, guaranteed.”

Wright says the festivities are just beginning and they expect to draw in hundreds more people, as the weekend goes on. OSD goes on until Sunday, and other performers are LoCash, Cooper Allen, and Jordan Davis.

