IDHS releases first statewide assessment of gambling

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois department of Human Services (IDHS) released the first of it’s kind statewide assessment of problem gambling.

The study focused on patterns in gambling, defining when it becomes a disorder and offering support and solutions for people struggling.

According to the data nearly 68% of adult Illinoisans have gambled in the past year, with the most popular form for gambling is the Illinois state lottery.

The assessment found:

  • 3.8% of adult Illinoisans - approximately 383,000 people - are considered to have a gambling problem
  • An additional 7.7% - approximately 761,000 people - are at risk for developing a gambling problem

Following legalization and expansion, gambling at video gaming terminals and online sports betting showed significant growth over time.

The assessment was ordered in response to legislation that expanded access to gambling across the state.

IDHS continues to work with gambling providers to expand outreach and awareness of the problems that gambling can cause, and to connect impacted people with the services that support recovery.

For those who have gambling issues or awareness you can text ILGamb to 53342. You can also call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit this link

