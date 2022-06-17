Beloit’s Krueger pool sees second delay

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you’re looking to swim in the Beloit area, the city’s public outdoor pool won’t be an option this weekend.

Due to staffing shortages, the Beloit park district’s Krueger pool hasn’t been opened for the season. A spokesperson from the city said it can’t commit to an opening date at this time. “Hopefully soon, but the pool will not open this weekend,” they commented.

While there are a few splash pads nearby, Krueger pool is one of the best swimming options in the area. The park district encourages anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard for the season, to sign up.

Both lifeguards and cashier positions will boost staffing levels to open this summer. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/beloitwi.

