Advertisement

WATCH: Inmates save officer from assault at detention center

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez at a detention center in Florida. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – An inmate’s recent attack on a detention officer was caught on camera.

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez from behind at a detention center in Florida.

Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.

Jimenez was able to call for the emergency response team on her radio while several other inmates came to her and removed the pillowcase from around her neck.

The detention officer suffered minor injuries.

Harvey and a co-conspirator who helped her are facing assault charges.

They were moved to solitary confinement, along with two other inmates who are accused of playing a role in the attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Holcomb teen dead after crash in Machesney Park
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Crash involving motorcycle and car
Rockton intersection open after motorcycle vs. vehicle
An adult deer tick
Illinois residents warned to stay vigilant of tick bites
Blackhawk Bank
Deer crashes through office window at Beloit bank

Latest News

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
For families deeply divided, a summer of hot buttons begins
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron watch debris as...
Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit
FILE: Sue Bird smiles during a Team USA game at the Tokyo Olympics on April 1, 2021. Bird...
WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final season
Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were both slain while investigating a possible...
2 California officers shot, killed in the line of duty while responding to reports of a stabbing
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election