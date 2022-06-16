VanVleet looks forward to bringing back FVV Fest

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - FVV Fest returns to Rockford next week. For the first time since 2019, Fred VanVleet will host his summer camp and fan experience weekend, including a new wrinkle this year.

VanVleet met the media at Joe Buckets Training in Winnebago Thursday afternoon to talk about this year’s festivities. This is the fourth time he’s hosted his summer camp. Now, he’s adding a bowling event Thursday, June 23 at The Cherry Bowl. He says after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellations the last two years, it feels good to be back in his hometown and giving back to his community.

“We’re just going to keep trying new things,” explained VanVleet. “I think we keep the bread and butter. The Fan Fest has been a huge success. We’ve been able to partner with a lot of great sponsors who’ve stepped up to the plate, local sponsors.”

This year’s three-point and slam dunk contest, as well as the two-day youth basketball summer camp will take place at Auburn High School.

“The basketball part is easy. That’s what we do is put kids through basketball training. The bowling thing is something we wanted to try and see how it turns out. We’re going to keep trying to bring different things to the city and allow people to come out for a positive cause.”

Visit FVVFest.com to purchase a Bowling lane, Experience tickets or Summer Camp registrations. Proceeds of the FVV Fest benefit the VanVleet Family Foundation.

