Two members honored for 100 years combined of Rotary service

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A couple of local leaders were honored on Thursday for their totaled 100 years of service to Rotary Club of Rockford.

Karl Jacobs, president emeritus of Rock Valley College and Richard T. Leighton, retired chief financial officer of Barber-Colman Co., were celebrated and recognized for 50 years of humanitarian service with the organization and the community. Both men and their families gathered with Rotarians and community members at Prairie Street Brewhouse in Rockford for the special anniversary.

Current Rotary president Linda Johnson, recognized Jacobs and Leighton for their outstanding dedication to Rotary and their selfless efforts throughout the years.

The Rockford downtown Rotary was chartered in 1916 and has 120 members. It is part of an international, non-religious and non-political organization that provides humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and focuses on building goodwill and peace in the world.

