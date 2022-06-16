Several weapons recovered during road rage incident in Kane Co.

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men face weapons charges this week after allegedly pointing guns at motorists on I-90 near U.S. Highway 20.

Shamekwa N. Starnes, 29, of the 800 block of Easton Pkwy. in Rockford and Steven J. Baxter, 37, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands were pulled over by Kane County Sheriff’s deputies after dispatch reported a case of road rage including a driver and his passenger aiming guns at other motorists.

Deputies located the vehicle driving westbound on I-90 near Tyrell Road. During the stop, deputies smelled a strong odor of raw cannabis from the vehicle and initiated a search.

Deputies and troopers recovered a loaded Glock 42 .380 handgun in the glovebox and a Kel-Tec Pistol which shoots 5.56 rounds, loaded with armor-piercing ammunition. Also located near the Kel-Tec was a ballistic vest rated to stop rifle rounds. An additional 50 round drum magazine was located in the vehicle.

Starnes is accused of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle without permit to carry. Baxter is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He’s being held in the Kane County Adult Detention center at this time.

