Advertisement

Robotics, Automation could be the hottest expo in Rockford

Engineers showed out Thursday while guests toured the robotics expo.
Engineers showed out Thursday while guests toured the robotics expo.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Rockford Chamber of Commerce kicked off the first Robotics & Automation Exhibition from 9 to 5 p.m Thursday at A-American Machine & Assembly, 1665 Elmwood Ave. in Rockford.

The expo started with a welcome kick-off and host introduction followed by a booth walk-by including demonstrations, live events and break out networking sessions. Organizers planned to commence the day’s events with an official wrap-up at 4:30 p.m.

A group of experts in robotics and automatization held demonstrations of robotics systems, as well as the opportunity to speak directly with experts and learn about the role automation integration can play in a facility to enhance productivity.

Business owners and professionals across an array of industries were invited to attend. Some displays included manufacturing robotics, hospitality, sanitation and security.

“We want this expo to grow annually and become a place where companies can collaborate and connect,” said Edward Caceres, director at Rockford SBDC. “Robotics and Automation are the future and we want the Rockford region to be in the forefront of these emerging technologies.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Holcomb teen dead after crash in Machesney Park
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Crash involving motorcycle and car
Rockton intersection open after motorcycle vs. vehicle
An adult deer tick
Illinois residents warned to stay vigilant of tick bites
Blackhawk Bank
Deer crashes through office window at Beloit bank

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
1/6 panel: Plan for Pence to reject electors ‘nuts,’ ‘crazy’
Gary Becker, 63, was arrested and charged for threatening a violent act.
Dialysis patient threatened to shoot hospital staff over meal he was given, police say
One Rockton family reflects on the importance of having an emergency go bag ready in case a...
Importance of having emergency go bags ready in case of a disaster
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs