Robotics, Automation could be the hottest expo in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Rockford Chamber of Commerce kicked off the first Robotics & Automation Exhibition from 9 to 5 p.m Thursday at A-American Machine & Assembly, 1665 Elmwood Ave. in Rockford.

The expo started with a welcome kick-off and host introduction followed by a booth walk-by including demonstrations, live events and break out networking sessions. Organizers planned to commence the day’s events with an official wrap-up at 4:30 p.m.

A group of experts in robotics and automatization held demonstrations of robotics systems, as well as the opportunity to speak directly with experts and learn about the role automation integration can play in a facility to enhance productivity.

Business owners and professionals across an array of industries were invited to attend. Some displays included manufacturing robotics, hospitality, sanitation and security.

“We want this expo to grow annually and become a place where companies can collaborate and connect,” said Edward Caceres, director at Rockford SBDC. “Robotics and Automation are the future and we want the Rockford region to be in the forefront of these emerging technologies.”

