Picture perfect forecast heading into the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We said goodbye to the big-time heat and humidity we had over the last three days and hello to a much more comfortable air mass that’s in place. This is good news for the Juneteenth & Father’s Day weekend also as Old Settler’s Days goes on in Rockton.

For Rockford, this most recent heat saw 98° and 97° on back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday. Both set daily records, and this was only the city’s second 98°+ reading since 2012. The other time occurred in June 2011 when we hit 99° on June 11 that year. As a metro area itself, this contained the highest heat values since July 2012.

We broke a few records the last three days and we've only had one day warmer than Tuesday since the big time outbreak in July 2012. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’s also been a hot stretch to summer and it technically hasn’t officially started yet. That’s coming on June 20 and today marked the ninth day with a high of 90° or more in Rockford. On average in May and June combined, those months have five days in the 90s so we’re already above that with half of June still left to go.

You will need the sunglasses handy through the weekend as our skies will be mostly sunny to completely sunny. This also means that if you plan on spending a lot of time outside, which is typical for OSD and Father’s Day/Juneteenth celebrations, be sure to have the sunscreen handy because UV indices will be between eight and ten each day.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies are forecast through the weekend and into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

have the sunscreen handy this weekend with high UV indices likely. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures will also be a bit more comfortable and more seasonable with highs on both Friday and Saturday in the lower 80s and the upper 80s on Sunday. One thing that will also hold off through the weekend will be the humidity. Be sure to enjoy it because the hotter temperatures in the upper 90s will return Monday and Tuesday with heat indices likely approaching 100° once again, too.

Rinse and repeat is the name of the game as we'll have temperatures closer to normal and humidity levels comfortable. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

No more "air you can wear" as dew points will be comfortable in the 50s through the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

