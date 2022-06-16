Advertisement

Neighborhood Watch meeting brings input from entire community

Bringing more than just watch dogs, leaders say the group brings action for the community.
Neighborhood Watch at New Milford meeting
(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New Milford Village President Timothy Owens says when the village had their first neighborhood watch meeting months ago, the idea was for community members to focus on what safety concerns they had in their subdivisions. But as the weeks went on, that idea, spun into something the collaborated every subdivision.

“It kinda snowballed, and it’s kind of cool to see as far as what has happened,” said Owens. “Not so much from you have a subdivision there, and here, you know different places, now it’s you know, why can’t we get together to bring up stuff that will benefit all of our community.”

That’s exactly what they did. Owens says the monthly meetings at New Milford Village Hall bring the small village, big ideas. Community members collaborate together to brainstorm ways they believe New Milford can be better as a whole, and it’s drawn attention from county leaders.

“Now we have a county board member here, that’s never happened. I understand the chairman may come,” said Owens. “We’re talking with the park district about building a park.”

“This is where you really get to know the heart and soul of people,” said Winnebago County Board Member Kevin McCarthy.

Owens says the aspect of bringing people together is incredibly important for not just bringing issues to light, but making connections with one another.

“To give a handshake, to look at someone and say hi,” said McCarthy. “Hopefully they’ll be seeing the importance of why neighborhood meetings, really need to be attended.”

McCarthy says young people should attend these meetings as well. He believes the youth are the future of our communities, and bringing their voice to these meetings, is a way they can make their village a great place to call home.

“You do need that young blood in the community,” said McCarthy. “They’re going to be raising their kids here.”

These meetings have drawn attention to leaders.

