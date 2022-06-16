Advertisement

June 16 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 16 birthdays

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Holcomb teen dead after crash in Machesney Park
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Crash involving motorcycle and car
Rockton intersection open after motorcycle vs. vehicle
Blackhawk Bank
Deer crashes through office window at Beloit bank
An adult deer tick
Illinois residents warned to stay vigilant of tick bites

Latest News

Officers announce Click it or ticket campaign focusing on drunk or unbuckled drivers.
City, county police beginning Fourth of July click it or ticket campaign
Neighborhood Watch at New Milford meeting
Neighborhood Watch meeting brings input from entire community
Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions about the possibility of a presidential run on June...
‘I love the job that I have’: Pritzker addresses speculation about presidential run