Jefferson’s Hodges signs to play basketball at Waubonsee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As long as there’s an opening, it’s never too late to find a home at the next level. Jefferson’s Ma’Liyah Hodges is proof that when opportunity knocks, you open that door.

Hodges put pen to paper Thursday afternoon, signing her letter of intent to play basketball at NJCAA DII Waubonsee Community College. She says she’s going to study criminal justice there. Hodges is the sixth graduating senior this year from Jefferson to move on to play in college. She thanked her family teammates and coaches for helping her get to this point. She knows she still has room to grow and is excited for what’s to come.

“My freshman year, I was just always attacking the basket, didn’t really shoot too much,” said Hodges. “But, going into my sophomore, junior year, I started to shoot a lot. My coaches made me more comfortable shooting.”

“They’re going to get a leader,” explained Tiffany Lambert Kent, Jefferson head coach. “They’re going to get a person that’s going to try and look for ways to improve. They’re also going to get someone that is able to be scrappy with some of these other schools and colleges that will be great competition for her.”

