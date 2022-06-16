Importance of having emergency go bags ready in case of a disaster

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Disaster can strike at any time, especially severe weather so it’s crucial your family has a plan and emergency supplies ready to go at a moment’s notice.

One Rockton family did just that and were prepared the morning Chemtool burst into flames, forcing them to evacuate their home.

“Got some iodine, other things that are necessary just in case of an emergency,” said John Mark Lee, a Rockton resident.

Lee shows off his typical emergency go bag filled with things you may need in case a disaster strikes.

“An emergency can happen at any time, whether it be a chemical explosion or a tornado, earthquake, hurricanes,” Lee said.

Lee says his go bag came in handy the morning of Chemtool, when he looked out his back window to see the building engulfed in flames.

“There wasn’t a panic in the sense that oh god what are we gonna do,” Lee said.

Summer brings severe weather, which is why Lee says if you don’t have an emergency go bag, here’s what you need.

“There’s rain jackets, there’s flashlights, a lantern, multiple tools, some cords, some tape, water,” Lee said. “In the heat of the moment you might panic and forget things that you need right, your documents, medicine, things like that but if you already have a go bag prepared, then all you have to do is grab the go bag and you’re good to go.”

Winnebago County has resources on its website on how you can develop a plan with your family and prepare for a disaster at home. If anything were to happen again, Lee says he’d do one thing different.

“Also having your pills ready like just in case you gotta get out that was one thing that we looked back, we didn’t have all of our pills ready,” Lee said.

The Winnebago County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency also shares a detailed list of what to do during natural disaster in the Midwest including flash floods, tornados and other severe weather.

